His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (49) of 2023 appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation. Al Maktoum for charitable and humanitarian works.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Resolution No. (29) of 2023 to reconstitute the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, headed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and with the membership of: Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi as Vice President, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, and Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam. Saif Omar Al Dalil, Khalil Ibrahim Al Jasmi, Hussein Mirza Al Sayegh, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi, in addition to the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment.

The decree and decision shall be effective from the date of their issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.