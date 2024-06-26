His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 38 of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, headed by the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and including a representative of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, a representative of the Dubai Digital Authority, Dr. Tayeb Amanullah Mohammed Kamali, Raja Mohammed Al Mazrouei, and Dr. Yasar Farooq Jarrar, in addition to the CEO of the school.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.