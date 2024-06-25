His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (38) of 2024 to form the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, headed by the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and with membership of: a representative From the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, a representative of the Dubai Digital Authority, and Dr. Tayyab Amanullah Muhammad Kamali, Raja Muhammad Al-Mazroui, and Dr. Farouk Jarrar left, in addition to the CEO of the college.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.