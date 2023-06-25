Modest endeavors whereby the stranded residents in Khartoum are trying to overcome part of the living difficulties in light of a severe shortage of food supplies after a complete halt to work and the absence of salaries for workers in the public and private sectors, while it was not possible for humanitarian aid to arrive due to the lack of safe paths as a result of the intensification of the military confrontations that approached entering its third month.

Despite the high wave of displacement, about 6 million people are still living under the fire of war inside the capital, Khartoum, which has a total population of 8 million, according to the latest population census conducted in 2010, and according to the United Nations, about two million people managed to flee to the regional states and neighboring countries.

The stranded live in harsh living conditions after the food stocks of most families have depleted, which prompted youth groups to lead the “cooking squares” initiative so that they can share the small amounts of food among themselves, and with scarce resources, the volunteers found only a “lentil ball”, which is one of the Legumes group, to cook them.

Weak capabilities

Maysam Abd al-Azim, one of the girls active in this initiative in the locality of Karari, north of Omdurman, says that they were seeking to find food supplies for families in light of these difficult circumstances, but we were unable to meet the needs of everyone in light of the weak capabilities, so the idea of ​​​​cooking lentils in the squares came as it suits our situation. physical.

And she added in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “In light of the dark reality, we thought about the night because it will make us reassured that the residents ate at least one meal a day. Health facilities are malaria and anemia, especially children.”

She points out that the situation in Khartoum is increasing day by day, not only in terms of security, but also the lack of food and the majority of basic services such as health, water, electricity, and others.

The “lentil night” is considered one of the types of legumes that are produced from irrigated projects in Sudan, and it has a high nutritional value to the extent that some doctors recommend it to their patients, especially those who suffer from anemia, and it is eaten with sugar or salt as a secondary food, but after the outbreak of the war it became a main meal eaten with bread.

overcoming adversity

Muhannad Yassin, a resident of the Rumaila neighborhood, south of Khartoum, told Sky News Arabia: “Days after the outbreak of the war, the food stocks ran out, so we decided to cook food in the streets of the neighborhood and distribute it for free to the residents. We will remain on this path until this ordeal is over.”

Yassin and his companions in the initiative aimed to ensure that no one in their area would be exposed to the danger of hunger, by motivating everyone to share what food they owned, as he described it.

This movement won the admiration of the people in Khartoum, and Bashir Muhammad Ali says, “Cooking food outside the homes is considered one of the brightenings that relieve us of the tragedy of war and reassure our souls.”

Bashir, a resident of the suburb of Ambada, west of the capital, told Sky News Arabia, “The behavior of solidarity is not surprising for Sudanese society, which has been known for its generosity throughout the ages, but the symbiotic initiatives undertaken by voluntary groups exceed all perceptions, given the weak capabilities.”