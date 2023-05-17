The “tombstone”, which bears the date 229 AH, was discovered, Thursday, during a visit by young Egyptians to the tombs of Imam Al-Shafi’i before it was demolished, and at that time they noticed the presence of Kufic letters in the wall, so they immediately took them out with their hands.

Unique find

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the researcher in the field of heritage, Mustafa Al-Sadiq, says, “The discovery of the tombstone inside the Imam Al-Shafi’i neighborhood came without any prior arrangement. .

He explains: “In one of the sites that were vacated from the dead in preparation for demolition, we entered to see an old tombstone, and we were surprised at that time to see a destroyed wall in one of the corners of the yard, and with a closer look, we noticed the presence of unpolished kufic letters engraved in the wall.”

Al-Sadiq notes that “as soon as they discovered the tombstone, they decided to take it out with their own hands, without knowing that they were about to discover something amazing,” as part of a voluntary project undertaken by these young people to save some artifacts and antiquities from damage or loss.

authoritative interpretation

And he continues, “Within half an hour or less, a complete tombstone written in unpunctuated Kufic script was removed from inside the wall. After cleaning the tombstone, it was read with the help of specialist Hossam Abdel-Azim, and it was found at that time that it bears the date 221 AH.”

Al-Sadiq continues, explaining that “the witness was handed over to the archaeologists in Hosh Al-Basha, which is the place designated for preserving antiques and antiquities in the Imam Al-Shafi’i neighborhood, and after handing them the witness, they contacted the professor of Islamic history and Kufic calligraphy expert Faraj Al-Husseini, and asked him to help them read and interpret the witness.”

And he adds: “Indeed, he responded to our request and went to Hosh Al-Basha to see the witness, and after careful study, he confirmed that this is a tombstone bearing the name Abdullah bin Abbas bin Ubadah, who died in the month of Rajab of the year 229 AH, but I had another opinion, because I saw history Written 221 AH, there is a slight difference in the writing of the number 9 and the number 1 in the Kufic script.

Al-Sadiq believes that Al-Husseini’s opinion is “probably the most correct”, but this difference in dates did not affect the happiness of these young people with the tombstone, and their sense of pride about Egypt’s history and culture.

wide acclaim

The researcher in the field of heritage described his feelings at that historical moment, saying: “The reaction of the archaeologists and the local population ranged between surprise, joy and pride in this discovery, as it is a very rare tombstone, dating back to the era of the Abbasid Caliphate, and carrying great historical value.”

And he continues, “We hope to see the tombstone that we discovered inside the Islamic Museum one day, after it was handed over to Hosh Al-Basha, which in turn will hand it over to the Ministry of Antiquities concerned with the next steps towards documenting the antiquity and placing it in one of the Egyptian museums.”

Evidence of Egypt

Ibrahim Taya, also the 38-year-old, was one of the young men who discovered the tombstone inside the neighborhood of Imam Al-Shafi’i. He explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that on May 11, he went with Al-Sadiq to the Qarafa of Imam Al-Shafi’i, and there he met Abdul-Azim Founder of the (Egypt’s Evidence) Initiative.

Taya refers to his role in the “Egypt’s Witnesses” initiative, which specializes in revealing the lost heritage, which began the moment its founder was inside the tombs at the time they found the witness, and who had a major role in extracting it and handing it over to the authority responsible for the matter.

The researcher in history and documentation of the heritage of cemeteries in Egypt says, “Egypt’s Tombstones initiative plays a wonderful role in raising awareness of heritage preservation and campaigns to clean archaeological sites, and that is thanks to the efforts of its members, who were honored to participate in this amazing discovery.”

Waiting support

As for his specialization in discoveries, he explains: “We have been documenting Egypt’s cemeteries for several years, and Cairo’s cemeteries in particular are full of ancient burials of Egyptian symbols in all fields, so we try to focus on them from time to time.”

At the end of his speech, Taya hopes that these young people will be supported in their continuous tasks by the concerned authorities in the Egyptian state, as they are “lovers of its history and heritage, and what they are doing is nothing but a voluntary role on their part to document the Egyptian heritage.”