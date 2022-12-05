Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected by car on Monday (5) the Crimean bridge, which was damaged on November 8 in a car bomb attack.

According to images released by the Russian public television channel, the head of state traveled, in a car that he was driving, the rebuilt part of the structure, which unites Russian territory with the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Putin, who has not visited the peninsula since the start of the Russian military campaign in February, was driving a Mercedes car.

“We are going on the right side. The left side of the bridge, as far as I know, is still under construction,” Putin told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The Russian president, who inaugurated the bridge at the wheel of a truck in May 2018, also spoke with workers involved in its reconstruction.

The 19-kilometre-long Crimean Bridge is considered the most important engineering project built in Russia since Putin came to power in 2000.

The day after the explosion, which partially damaged the bridge, the longest in Europe, Putin accused Ukraine’s secret services of committing a “terrorist act” involving foreign countries.

Two days later, Russia launched the first massive missile strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Although Putin soon after assured that he did not consider further mass attacks necessary, Russian aviation and artillery did not stop hammering civilian targets in Ukraine, especially energy ones.

Just today, the eighth massive attack against the Ukrainian energy system since last October 10 took place.