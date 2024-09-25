Tails of Hundreds of vehicles have been formed in the Lebanon border with Syria, where they also arrive people on foot and carrying whatever they can as they flee Israeli bombings of their communities, according to testimony from staff of the United Nations Refugee Agency. (UNHCR) found at border crossings.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has registered “90,530 new displaced persons” since Monday, the organization said in a statement.

These include “many of the more than 111,000 people displaced since October,” who probably had to flee a second time, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The desperation is palpable among those fleeing, most of whom are Syrians who fled the internal war in their country that broke out in 2011 and are now fleeing again. armed violence.

A fire burns as a result of shells fired from southern Lebanon near the northern Israeli city of Safed, September 25, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Lebanon – with seven million inhabitants – is estimated to host 1.5 million Syrian refugees and more than 11,000 refugees from other countries.

“Large crowds, including women, small children and babies, are waiting in line after spending the night outdoors in freezing temperatures. Some are carrying fresh wounds from the bombing,” said the High Commissioner for Human Rights. UN for the refugees, Filippo Grandi, echoing the reports of his collaborators in the area.

Our teams are ready to assist more civilians fleeing airstrikes by providing shelter, healthcare and psychosocial support.

“The Middle East cannot afford another displacement crisis. We will not allow it to happen by forcing more people from their homes. Protecting civilian lives must be the priority“, he urged.

UNHCR and the organizations with which it collaborates on the ground, including the Media Syrian Arab Red Crescent, They are located at border crossings, delivering food, water, blankets and mattresses to those who arrive and directing them towards possible support points once inside. Syria.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that it had attacked more than a hundred “targets” of the political and paramilitary group Hezbollah in Lebanon since dawn, where more than 550 people have died since an unprecedented Israeli bombing campaign against Lebanon began on Monday. Photo:UNHCR/EFE Share

The body of the UN He recalled that the humanitarian situation in Syria remains desperate, as in addition to the delays of the most critical period of the internal war – which remains active especially in certain areas of the northeast – the country suffered a major earthquake last year that destroyed or damaged vital infrastructure.

For these reasons, Millions of Syrians survive thanks to humanitarian aid.