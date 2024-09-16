Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, praised the sustainable approach of the wise leadership in supporting women and enhancing their representation in leadership positions and decision-making centers within an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and benefiting from their capabilities in the national work process to consolidate the UAE’s competitiveness in various fields..

Her Highness said that the Cabinet decision, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to appoint Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi as Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, comes within the framework of this approach that supports Emirati women and prepares them for the future, and is keen to invest in national human cadres..

Her Highness, the President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stressed that the appointment of Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi as Secretary-General of the Council represents a new addition to the Council, given her diverse practical experience in the public and private sectors, which will contribute to enhancing the Council’s successes and achievements over the past years, wishing her all the best and success..

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, confirmed that the new structure of the Council will include, among its multidisciplinary departments, Emirati competencies to support the gender balance file not only at the local level but also at the global level, in a way that supports the country’s competitiveness within international indicators..

Her Excellency pointed out that the next phase will witness a qualitative shift in this vital file, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and in cooperation with all strategic partners from federal and local authorities, in a way that serves and achieves the Council’s message and objectives of consolidating gender balance in all sectors of the country, and achieves the aspirations of the wise leadership within this file and the positive impacts it carries in the sustainability of economic growth and societal prosperity..

In turn, Moza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi expressed her pride in the trust that the wise leadership and the UAE government have placed in Emirati women and in giving them the full opportunity to invest their energy and capabilities to contribute to achieving the country’s progress, prosperity and global leadership. She also expressed her happiness that, with this new responsibility in the UAE Gender Balance Council, she will be part of one of the vital fields in which the country has achieved an inspiring success story and has become one of the leading countries in it at the global level. She added: “I will do my best to be worthy of this trust and responsibility, enlightened in my work by the future visions and motivational approach of our wise leadership. I am also happy that I will work with diverse national expertise among the council’s members and its distinguished work team,” extending her thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for her great efforts in supporting women and establishing gender balance and transforming it into an institutional work culture at the state level and Her Highness’s pioneering initiatives to achieve more successes at the regional and global levels..

Mouza Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi has over 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors, during which she held various positions, the most recent of which was Head of Community Engagement at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. Prior to that, she worked as Executive Director of Shared Services at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and as Procurement Officer at Emirates Global Aluminium, the world’s largest producer of premium aluminium and the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector. Mouza Al Suwaidi holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Wayne State University in the United States of America and a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from the Higher Colleges of Technology..