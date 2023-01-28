Based on hitting and hitting, mallet in hand, Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina (4-6, 6-3 and 6-4, after 2h 28m) and makes her way this Saturday towards her first big one, the one she so longed for and that catches in Melbourne, where the strongest prize is awarded because this final was about that and blows, there is no one who attacks with more violence than her, the queen of the hammer. She is moved and the champion cries, bites the trophy and raises it towards the Melbourne sky, already at night. She deserves it. Few players have shown as much commitment as her in recent years and finally, in this sweet present that sums up from victory to victory, full in this first month of the year, she achieves success that underscores the increasingly accentuated evolution of the times: more and more speed.

Its summit only underlines the vertigo and power. The arm prevails and the wrists are missing. Sabalenka is no virtuoso, but in this prevailing scenario of punchers and one-way tennis she has plenty of numbers to pull off an interesting harvest. She was resisting bingo in a major, after raising 11 trophies –some of them prestigious, such as Madrid, Doha or Wuhan– and having established themselves in the noble zone of the circuit; Since 2018, his name has been among the 11 best but at the moment of truth, prey to her tremendous demand and his appetite, she ended up DJing. She stayed in the semifinals three times: at Wimbledon and the US Open two years ago, and again in New York last year.

More information

Now, Melbourne shines its first coronation, which raises it to second place in the ranking – still very far from the Polish Iga Swiatek – and arrives after a balanced trench warfare, one and the other taking refuge in the bottom line. The Belarusian is braver, the Kazakh is more speculative. Sabalenka, 24, expresses herself from start to finish as the fighter who unleashes blows against the bag, while Rybakina, another stalk -1.84, compared to the 1.82 of the winner-, holds up with the serve and trusts in the opponent’s mistake. The second (23) is a silent diesel, ice in substance and shape, an absolute contrast to the first, visceral and fiery. An open book.

Nothing disturbs one, unchanging, while the other screams, laments, laughs, celebrates and maintains a permanent soliloquy. He talks to himself Sabalenka, fearing that these three opportunities to seal the pulse weigh too much on him; one of them vanishes after another of those double faults –five in the first set– that consumed her until she decided to hire an engineer in the spring and modified her biomechanics. He doesn’t self-destruct this time. Something seems to have changed. In this 2023, the service sheet indicates 11 games and as many wins, only one set conceded.

It puts the signature in an episode that is the living expression of these new times of power and more power, resolved all the points with cannon shots or slaps. The onslaught is reflected in the statistics and in some service that reaches 195 kilometers per hour, despite the fact that it is difficult to move these balls; There are 51 winning shots, compared to Rybakina’s 31, insipid in the proposal of the last Wimbledon champion.

Today, if things go hard, there is no tennis player more powerful than Sabalenka, who finally gets away with it. He already has the treasure from him. Since the legendary Serena Williams won her last big one, Australia 2017, the record includes 15 different winners in the majors. Since Australian Ashleigh Barty retired in March last year, she has ruled Swiatek with an iron fist. Rybakina appeared on the grass in London and now, in her own right, the Belarusian celebrates in style. In Melbourne, this time the law of the strongest prevails.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.