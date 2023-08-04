Blocking reaches Niger

France 24 TV and Radio France International have stopped broadcasting in Niger, as confirmed by the two state broadcasters in France on Thursday.

The channel said, “A week after the coup in Niger, the channel was stopped broadcasting in the country, as did the same thing with Radio France International.” The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing what it considered “a violation of media freedom.”

Radio Niger broadcasts on FM and short wave in French, Hausa and Fulfuldi, in addition to several satellite accesses, and a network of partner broadcasters broadcasts in the same languages.

In 2022, 1.9 million people in the country listened to the radio on a weekly basis (18 percent of the population) and it was the first international radio station among opinion leaders, while France was watched by 24 quarters of Niger’s population weekly.

Last Monday, the putschists accused France of wanting to “intervene militarily” to return Bazoum to his duties. France has about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, while the United States has 1,100 soldiers participating in the fight against militants in the country.

Reasons for blocking

The academic specializing in African affairs residing in Paris, Dr. Mohamed Turchin, explains the reasons for the anger in the Sahel countries that caused the French media to be blocked.

• The authorities of the coup in Niger accuse France of trying to surround its work and besiege it and use the media to achieve its goals.

• France believes that this coup does not serve its interests, and wants to keep its friend and ally, the ousted President Muhammad Bazoum.

• France is reviewing its influence in Mali and then Burkina Faso, and the same thing is happening in Niger, just as Mali and Niger previously blocked the French media after a dispute with the Paris government.

• The blocking of France 24 and Radio France International is evidence of increased tension in relations between the two countries, and will affect the future of relations.

• The French media, which was blocked, was the most influential in the region, and therefore the Niger authorities fear that it will influence a wave of hostility to it.

Blocking in Mali

In March 2022, the ruling military council in Mali decided to stop broadcasting Radio France Internationale and France 24 in the country until further notice, for publishing false news and allegations of army violations against civilians, according to a statement by the government spokesperson.

According to the statement, “The Government of Mali has learned with great alarm of the false allegations regarding the alleged abuses of the Malian armed forces against civilians.”

The statement added: “These allegations were made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Amnesty International report and a reportage by Radio France International and France 24, with the aim of trying to sow ethnic hatred.”

And the statement considered that “these statements came in a consistent manner, which prompted the Malian government to believe that they were premeditated statements, with the aim of destabilizing the transitional period.”

Blocking in Burkina Faso

After a year of blocking in Mali, the French media faced the same issue last March in Burkina Faso, where the military government in Burkina Faso suspended the broadcast of “France 24” in the country after the French TV channel broadcast an interview with the leader of the “Al Qaeda” organization in the Maghreb. The Islamist, which is considered the wing of “Al Qaeda” in North Africa, and before that, it had issued a decision to block Radio France International as well.

A few days later, Burkina Faso expelled two French journalists working for the French newspapers Le Monde and Liberation.

Liberation said its correspondent Agnès Vivre and Sophie Doss of Le Monde newspaper arrived in Paris early Sunday morning, having been separately summoned by military authorities for questioning earlier and ordered to leave Burkina Faso within 24 hours.

Le Monde also announced its condemnation in the strongest terms of the “arbitrary decision that forced the two journalists to leave Ouagadougou in less than 24 hours.”