As two researchers explain to Sky News Arabia, although the use of letters as symbols to distinguish forces from each other on the battlefield is common, Russia’s use of these letters accompanied by them as Russian “symbols of victory” is what prompted Kiev to ban them.

And the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine issued a statement banning the use of these two letters on the license plates of private transportation, which are the two letters that the Russian forces put on their vehicles.

Russia has previously promoted images and videos online showing Russian tanks and other military equipment that appeared to have the Latin letter Z written on it in white, as well as the letter V, as well as the appearance of the letter Z in a square, circle or triangle, and some vehicles had only a triangle painted on them.

Repel cultural invasion

Dr. Watling Kudrakhin, an international affairs specialist at the Ukrainian National University of Odessa, justifies his country’s recent decision as part of its efforts to “confront the Russian cultural incursion into Ukraine, especially the letters V and Z, as they express superiority and victory in the war,” which has been going on for 13 months between the two countries.

Kudrakhin also points out that this ban coincides with the stage of Kiev’s preparation for its large-scale counterattack against Russia, which confirmed that it is “nearing its end”, in the spring battle aimed at recovering Ukrainian lands annexed by Russia in recent months.

What are the meanings of the symbols?

At the start of the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense posted on Instagram that the Z symbol is an abbreviation for “Victory”.

The V stands for the words “Our strength is in the truth” and “The job will be completed”.

Civilians used the Z code To support the Russian forces in battle.

Russian Telegram channels include the letter Z in their names since late February 2022.

These symbols also have other uses in the heart of the field. According to the Ukrainian army, the Russians used Z for the Russian forces from the eastern region, V for the Marines, and Z in the square for the Russian forces from the Crimea; The symbols have always been a common way for Russian forces to distinguish their soldiers from the Ukrainians.

usual

The researcher in international affairs, Ahmed Sultan, points out that the use of such symbols is a common military practice to distinguish friendly forces from the enemy, and is not a monopoly or necessarily a symbol of Russian success in battles, except that some of them have recently adhered to the Russian identity.

And he gives an example that the Z symbol has become part of the Russian national identity. During his participation in the 2022 Gymnastics World Cup series during the war, the Russian gymnast, Ivan Kulyak, wore a T-shirt with the Z symbol while standing next to the Ukrainian gymnast, Ilya Kovtun, on the podium. Russia’s RT network carried merchandise with the same symbol as a show of support for the Russian forces.

On the other hand, he gives examples of the experiences of using these symbols in the United States and Ukraine as well, along with Russia: