05/22/2023 – 8:30 am

São Paulo, 22nd – Pedro Lupion, president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), said that no government “with a minimum of responsibility” can be against agribusiness. Federal deputy for the PP of Paraná, Lupion said that the latest statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, referring to the organizers of the Agrishow as “fascists” and “bad characters”, harm “a lot” the rapprochement with the sector.

“Each time President Lula attacks national agriculture, he distances himself further from the main economic sector responsible for balancing the Brazilian trade balance and generating opportunities and income in the country,” said the deputy. The agro caucus was the one that made the most commitment to the opening of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Landless Movement (MST).

Doesn’t the CPI to investigate MST actions intensify the polarization in the country even more?

The CPI of invasions of private lands aims to investigate who finances the crimes of invasions and increase the penalties for those who commit this type of criminal action that takes the peace of rural producers. Our expectation is that the collegiate answers these questions. Agrarian reform is a public policy of the State, responsible for expropriating and compensating rural landowners, without criminal invasions or violence, as we witness in Bahia.

Does the fact that President Lula called Agrishow organizers “fascists” and “bad characters” harm the government’s approximation with agro?

It hurts a lot. Every time President Lula attacks national agriculture, he distances himself further from the main economic sector responsible for balancing the Brazilian trade balance and generating opportunity and income in the country.

But, before that, the Agrishow leadership did not invite the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to the opening ceremony of that fair in Ribeirão Preto.

That was a misunderstanding. So much so that, despite all the confusion, the fair generated more than R$ 13 billion in business, with the participation of various authorities and entrepreneurs in the sector. Banco do Brasil, for example, did not leave the fair, and even generated R$ 4 billion in business. Minister Carlos Fávaro was with us at the FPA. We are in permanent dialogue to build solutions for the sector.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said he was totally against property invasions, but the MST continues to promote this practice. Is the government being lenient?

Several ministers spoke out against the invasions. Because it is a crime, it is provided for in the Constitution. The message that the federal government sends when it selects the first team for an event of the MST, promoted with public funds from Incra, which should lead the process of agrarian reform, not a movement that uses backward and violent practices, is not a good one. They went back 20 years in time and think that the population will accept this type of crime. We do not accept it and we will work to ensure the property rights of rural producers.

Mr. Do you think it is possible to open a dialogue between the government and agribusiness? As?

No government, with a minimum of responsibility, can want to be against agro, with all the numbers that our sector has. We are talking about a third of the GDP, which generates practically a quarter of the country’s jobs, more than half of the trade balance.

The Supreme Court will judge, on the 7th, whether the date of October 5, 1988 should be adopted as a milestone for the demarcation of indigenous lands and could overturn this thesis. What is your position on this?

We defend putting into law that understanding of the STF on demarcations, including the date of October 5, 1988, when the Constitution was enacted. For this, it is essential that Congress approve Bill 490. We are in favor of the time frame to guarantee the legal security of those who buy private property, so that they are not evicted, without compensation, because it is land occupied by indigenous peoples. in the past. We are talking about 22% of the national territory. Entire cities that could become an indigenous area overnight, and the agro would lose all the prominence and strength it has today. We are not against indigenous rights, but the State cannot withdraw the right of those who pay for their properties nowadays.

