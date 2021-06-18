Digital Millennium

/ 18.06.2021 17:36:22

A citizen complaint allowed the authorities find all of the 7 million 114 thousand 500 useful cartridges which were stolen on June 8 in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz Guanajuato, according to the head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval.

At the morning conference at National Palace presented a map to indicate that the cartridges were found 89 kilometers from the point of the theft, in addition to pointing out various points where they found indications of their location, such as a burned plaque from the trailer in which they were transported.

“The location of the trailer and how it was at risk was found through a citizen complaint, so National Guard personnel came and opened the box. They found the cartridges, from there a security device was deployed, “he said.

The secretary pointed out that staff from the National Guard, the Army and the State Prosecutor’s Office were in Guanajuato carrying out reconnaissance to locate the cartridges, since the Sedena he had information that the bullets had not left the entity.

After the discovery, the experts of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the count of the ammunition, which at the end of the count, according to the state governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, all the stolen ammunition was rescued.

“They are complete, the count has already been done, they are complete, all the ammunition is there, many people think that they appeared by themselves; the truth is that there was a job and I want to congratulate all instances of the National Guard and the Attorney General of the Republic that worked together with the FSPE. The pressure was so great that the boxes were abandoned there, they had already searched several properties, they found some test data such as the plates of the trailers, the pressure was great and the shipment has already been recovered in its entirety ”reported the state president.

Meanwhile, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador clarified that on the day of the theft the trailers were not guarded by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, but by a private company.

While the governor of Guanajuato celebrated the recovery of the ammunition, he asked that the people responsible for the crime be found at the same time:

“Asking the Attorney General of the Republic to clarify the case is not enough that the cartridges have been found, we must find the criminals I trust that the delegate David Carmona is doing a great job and they will find those responsible ”.

Finally, the Secretary of National Defense indicated that the cartridges will be transferred and protected in the municipality of Irapuato while investigations are carried out by the Federal Public Ministry.

.

.

.