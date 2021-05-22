Attention to a patient at the Vall D’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​this month. Albert garcia

A group of three hundred professionals and academics mobilized at the end of 2020, when the details of what the plans for the Next Generation funds were not known, calling for the creation of an Independent Authority of Health Practices and Policies Evaluation, which colloquially and in reference to the English body with these functions was disclosed as HispaNICE.

From the experience of European bailouts as opportunities to transpose necessary reforms (thus AIReF was born), we submitted to public consideration the convenience of taking advantage of the opportunity for all parties to accept an independent agency that would put order in the drifts of our health spending . Something inexcusable at a time when the demands for its increase break all financial corsets, with unstitches that are difficult to control and redirect.

The proposal was received by our authorities with a clamorous silence – and the occasional whispered reproach – that some of us attributed to the possible resistance to losing administrative power in favor of new public institutions, similar to those already existing in other countries. Surprisingly, when reading now the more than three hundred pages of the text finally presented in Brussels, the abundant recourse to the liturgy of the “renewal and expansion of capacities of our health system” (component 18), the modernization of public administrations draws attention. (11) and institutional reform (17). And the focus of the objective is the reform of drug regulation, the rationalization of pharmaceutical products and the promotion of the sustainability of the system, as well as the permanent search for efficiency in spending, intensifying the evaluation processes in treatments of high complexity. The document exudes “love” for economic evaluation – so longed for by health economists – cost-utility analysis and cost-effectiveness studies. Good resolutions and wishes for which almost 11 million are budgeted.

The recipients of these resources, however, are the current ones, with no hint of any transformation. Therapeutic positioning reports promoted from a general direction of the Ministry and delegation of the economic evaluation to the hospital pharmacy community (which has been supplying, informally and effortlessly, the task that the health administrations did not do for years) and distributing the game among the regional evaluation agencies, with very different competences and trajectories, and an ambiguous role regarding the implementation of explicit and rigorous evaluation methods.

The expectation generated sinks to the surprise of the most obvious promoters. Among them, the multiple groups that have been working in health economics for decades and an industry (not just pharmaceuticals) that demands convenient transparency in pricing and reimbursement of all types of health technologies. It is not that hospital pharmacists and regional evaluation agencies do not have an important role to play in the economic evaluation of medicines, but neither does economic evaluation matter only in pharmacological treatments (includes diagnostic tests, population screenings, health programs, improvement practices quality, health promotion, vaccines, etc.) nor is the proposed legal and institutional architecture desirable for this purpose.

The debate is not only, nor mainly, about what to do, but also about how to do it to achieve rigor and credibility. The time has come when it will inevitably be necessary to prioritize the portfolio of services, screen innovations of different value and establish indications for funded treatments for patients, while showing solidarity and compassion that everything for everyone and of the best quality will not be possible. Without a rectification in current government plans, the health sector is predestined to do more of the same. That is the fate that awaits us without renewal, professionalization and more solvent institutions.

It remains to be hoped that Europe, in its demand for real reforms, correct this course and end up endowing ourselves with an Independent Authority that adequately responds to the demand for good governance of our institutions, placing the National Health System truly in the 21st century. At the moment, the proposal to have said Authority has only obtained the usual “come back tomorrow” in response.

Guillem Lopez i Casasnovas He is Professor of Economics at the Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona. They also sign the text Ricard meneu, Salvador Peiro, Ildefonso Hernandez, Carlos Campillo, Francisco Martos, Ignacio Abásolo, Antonio Garcia, David Cantarero, Berta rivera, Urban Pink, Jose Ma Abellán, Beatriz gonzalez Y Vicente Ortún.