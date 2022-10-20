Evaristo Ivan Angeles Zermeño was appointed as the new head of the Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF), by agreement of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this Wednesday.

Jorge Nuño Lara, Head of Office of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), led the swearing-in for the appointment of the position.

At the protest ceremony, Nuño Lara affirmed that the railway sector is dynamic and requires proper management, as it plays a determining role in the economic and social development of our country.

In his speech he praised the mandate of Lopez Obrador that has worked for the development of the railway infrastructure of Mexico.

“Necessary condition to increase the competitiveness and productivity of companies, which require efficient intra- and intermodal connectivity, capacity to meet demand, as well as travel times, by strengthening this infrastructure to provide accessible and quality services to users. “, said.

The Dispatch Manager said that the coordinated work between the ARTF and the Undersecretariat for Infrastructure is fundamental, because the work is hard, but it is confident that the result will be satisfactory with the arrival of the new head of the ARTF.

Evaristo Ivan Angeles Zermeñois a lawyer from the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón UNAM and has a Master’s Degree in Law, specializing in Amparo Trial from the Technological University of Mexico and more than 14 years of experience in railway legal matters.

He began his professional career as head of the Department of Infrastructure of the Suburban Railway, in the General Directorate of Railway and Multimodal Transport, performing tasks of implementation and monitoring of contracting procedures for public works and services related to Railway Infrastructure Projects such as railway bypasses, bridges international, railway confinements, among others.

Angeles Zermenowho replaces David Camacho who has been in office since April 2021, collaborated in the ARTFfirst as director of Trials and Dispute Resolutions and finally as general director of Legal Affairs.

We recommend you read:

In the ARTF was responsible for establishing strategies to ensure the legality of the legal acts of the agency and coordinated resolutions of dispute procedures arising between concessionaires, assignees and users; as well as to integrate the Investigative and Judging Commissions of Railway Accidents for their ruling.