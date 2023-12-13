Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 22:07

This Thursday, the 13th, the Senate approved the nominations of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General's Office (PGR). Flávio Dino, 55, was confirmed to the highest court of the Judiciary and Paulo Gonet, 62, to head the Federal Public Ministry. Lula's most controversial choice, Dino was approved with a narrow margin of votes in the plenary: 47 in favor, 31 against and two abstentions. The deputy attorney general received 65 votes in favor and 11 against.

The Minister of Justice received the lowest favorable vote since redemocratization, equaling Celso de Mello and André Mendonça. Two years ago, the nominee of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) obtained the lowest number of support in a nomination to the STF. Mendonça, at the time, had 32 votes against, one more than Dino. The future STF minister had a 60% favorable vote rate, the second lowest when compared to the votes of the other ten ministers who are on the Court. Until then, Mendonça had the worst rate, with approval from 59% of the senators present in the plenary.

The hearings at the House's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) took place over 10 hours simultaneously – a common format in the collegiate, but unprecedented for nominations for both positions. In the commission, the score for Dino was tight: 17 in favor and 10 against.

Dino will fill the vacancy left by Rosa Weber, who retired days before turning 75, the deadline for Supreme Court ministers. Gonet will succeed Augusto Aras, whose term at PGR ended at the end of September.

Opposition

The session at the CCJ began an hour late, after opposition senators tried, at the last minute, to prevent the simultaneous hearing. The model favored Dino, who faced more resistance in the Senate. The request came from senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), who argued that the joint hearing is “hasty” and would be “poorly done”. The procedure was also used recently, for example, with the three names nominated by Lula to the Superior Court of Justice.

Vieira's request was reinforced by oppositionists Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), Magno Malta (PL-ES) and Eduardo Girão (PL-RO). The president of the CCJ, David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) rejected the appeals.

Four ministers were dismissed before the Senate considered the names chosen by Lula. Camilo Santana (Education), Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture), Renan Filho (Transport) and Wellington Dias (Social Development) left their roles at Esplanada to participate in the Senate session.

Their positions were occupied by substitutes Augusta Brito (PT-CE), Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT), Fernando Farias (MDB-AL) and Jussara Lima (PSD-PI). Contacted by Estadão this Wednesday, the 12th, Augusta and Jussara said they would approve both names. Margareth chose not to respond and Fernando said he was undecided.

'Co-worker'

Despite expectations to the contrary, the atmosphere between Dino and the opposition was, for much of the session, friendly. At the beginning of the session he talked briefly with Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR). They hugged and laughed.

During the hearing, smiling, Moro criticized Lula for not choosing a woman to replace Rosa Weber in the STF. Then, however, he amended: “It is not a criticism directed at your excellency, but at those who nominated him.” Called by Dino “my colleague”, Moro was also a federal judge and worked in Operation Lava Jato, which affected Lula and the PT leadership.

Accused of abusing political and economic power in the 2022 electoral campaign, Moro is at risk of being impeached by the Electoral Court of Paraná. The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the leader of the PT bench in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu, are keeping an eye on Moro's possible seat. If he loses his mandate, he could appeal to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), where Dino will also have a seat , from February 2024.

DPU

The plenary also approved the appointment of Leonardo Cardoso de Magalhães for the position of federal general public defender of the Federal Public Defender's Office (DPU), with 47 votes in favor, 30 against and one abstention. (COLLABORATE BY GABRIEL DE SOUSA)