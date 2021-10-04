A statement by Parliament spokesman Abdullah Belhaiq said that the parliament approved all articles of the law, which will keep Parliament with the same number of members.

Belhaiq said the law approved by parliament on Monday was voted on by 70 to 75 deputies who were present, out of a total of about 200 elected in 2014.

He added that the law is based on the rules of the current parliamentary elections, but will shift to voting for individual candidates rather than lists.

Bickering over how to conduct the vote, including over a controversial law passed by the speaker of parliament for the presidential elections, has raised questions about whether the elections will ever take place.

The elections were envisioned to be the cornerstone of a UN-backed political roadmap to end Libya’s ongoing crisis since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

The UN-backed roadmap called for parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24, but did not specify a constitutional or legal basis for voting. The parliament spokesman did not say why the parliamentary elections were scheduled for January.