Trump received 62% of the vote, the results of which were announced shortly before he was scheduled to address the crowd gathered at Gaylord in Fort Washington, Maryland..

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished second with 20% of the vote.

And third came with the support of 5% of the vote, the Republican candidate Perry Johnson, a businessman who tried to run for governor of Michigan but was prevented from participating in the Republican primaries.

While Carrie Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona in 2022, received the most support for his vice-presidential run at 20%, De Santis received 14% support for vice president.

Organizers said more than 2,000 participants cast their votes at the conference.

Trump handily won votes at major CPAC caucuses in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas last year.

Despite leaving the White House for more than two years, Trump won 69% of the votes cast in an online poll last August in Dallas and 59% in Orlando last February.