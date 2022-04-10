His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (9) of 2022 to subject private entities of public interest established under legislation to the supervision and control of the Community Development Authority in Dubai. Scope of supervision and oversight According to the decree, the private entities of public interest that the Community Development Authority in Dubai supervises and controls are institutions, centers and other entities that were established by law or decree of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai as a non-governmental, non-governmental entity that aims not for profit and achieves the general benefit of the groups that you target. The Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, by virtue of a decision issued by him in this regard, determines the scope of supervision and control over private entities covered by the provisions of this decree, provided that several criteria are taken into account when determining this scope, including: oversight of the entity’s financial resources, verification of its sources of revenue and expenditures of expenditures and the extent to which this is compatible with the purposes for which it was established, obligating the entity to keep all its financial and administrative data and records, determining the method of keeping these data and records and the period of their retention, enabling the Authority to view them, the entity’s articles of association, all internal regulations and instructions regulating its work, and ensuring that The extent of its commitment to transparency in providing access to this data from the relevant government agencies, as well as obligating the entity to appoint an external auditor to audit its accounts. The criteria for the scope of the authority’s supervision and control over private entities also include: Issuing annual financial statements that include detailed data on revenues and expenditures, to enable the authority to view the periodic reports issued by that auditor, review the records of the activities the entity engages in, the programs and initiatives it undertakes, and follow-up on the extent of the entity’s activities. The entity’s achievement of its objectives, the purpose of its establishment, and verification of the data of its founders, supervisors and employees. Obligations of private entities The decree stipulated the necessity for private entities to abide by its provisions and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, to cooperate fully with the Community Development Authority in Dubai and its employees and those authorized by it, and to enable them to exercise their powers, provided that the Director General of the Authority shall take the necessary measures and measures against the entity that does not comply with the provisions of this The decree and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, including the imposition of penalties under the Law No. 12 of 2017, regulating private establishments in the Emirate of Dubai, and a recommendation to the competent authority to repeal the legislation creating or regulating this entity, its dissolution and liquidation. Coordination and Cooperation The decree obligates all the competent government agencies to cooperate fully with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and to provide the data, information, documents and statistics that it requests, and that it deems necessary to enable it to perform the tasks and powers entrusted to it under the law regulating private establishments in the Emirate of Dubai, this decree and the decisions issued pursuant thereto. The Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this decree, and any text in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it contradicts its provisions. The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be enforced from the date of its publication.