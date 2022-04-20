His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (23) of 2022 appointing Mona Faisal Abdullah Al Gurg as Executive Director of the Culture and Heritage Sector at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. in the Official Gazette.



