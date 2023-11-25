Deputy could face up to 6 years in prison and lose her mandate if convicted

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) maintained the deputy by 9 votes to 1 Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) as defendant in the action for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal restraint with the use of a firearm. The congresswoman is accused of armed pursuit of a man in October 2022, in São Paulo (SP).

The defense had argued to the Court that as Zambelli was carrying a weapon, the case would not constitute a crime. However, this was not the understanding of the STF ministers.

In August, the majority of the Supreme Court voted to open criminal proceedings against the deputy. The complaint was filed by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

The crime of illegal possession of a weapon can lead to a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison and a fine. Illegal restraint can result in a sentence of 3 months to 1 year or a fine. Furthermore, using a weapon in a moment of embarrassment can double the sentence. Therefore, the deputy, if convicted, could face up to 6 years in prison.

Furthermore, Zambelli could lose his mandate due to the loss of political rights suspended for the duration of the sentence.

MINISTERS’ VOTES

The case’s rapporteur at the STF was Minister Gilmar Mendes. The judge voted to reject the defense’s request. According to Mendes, “there is no darkness worthy of sanitation” in the decision. In the minister’s assessment, the defense’s objective is to try to change the decision that made her a defendant. His understanding was followed by the following ministers:

Cristiano Zanin;

Alexandre de Moraes;

Carmen Lúcia;

Edson Fachin;

André Mendonça;

Luiz Fux;

Toffoli Days.

The only one to disagree with Gilmar Mendes was Nunes Marques. For the magistrate, there was no evidence of crimes because the deputy carried weapons.