“In just 40 years, Western men have seen their sperm concentration drop by 52.4%. The studies carried out document that, from 1970 to 2018, in the West there was a drop from 101 million sperm cells per ml of seminal fluid in 1970 to 49 million per ml in 2018″. A trend “even more worrying due to the steep decline between 2000 and 2018, attested by a meta-analysis published last November in the ‘Human Reproduction Update’. In fact, if from 1973 to 2000 the drop in sperm concentration was 1.6% every year, from 2000 to 2018 the reduction more than doubled, equal to 2.64% per year”. And if the trend continues ” and will not be arrested, by 2070 more than 40% of male fertility will be lost with very serious dangers for procreation in Western countries”. The alarm is sounded by the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA).

The picture is traced by the president Alessandro Palmieri, associate professor of urology at the Federico II University of Naples, who warns of what awaits us “if we do not change the environment that surrounds us, the chemicals to which we are exposed and the our way of life”. The specialists expressed their concerns on the occasion of the fourth edition of the national congress ‘Nature, environment and man’, which recently concluded in Courmayeur. The risk of male fertility loss becoming an irreversible problem for the human species is real, warns Sia.

In 2070, the possibility for men to father children could suffer a collapse, if lifestyles, environmental conditions, behaviors such as sexual abstinence, increasingly widespread among young people, are not changed – the reported estimate indicates that over 1.6 million of 18-40 year olds have never had sex – and if the increase in the age of conception does not stop. On this last point, Italy holds the primacy of the European country where the first child is born later: on average 35 years for women and 40 for men. However, the experts warn, the problem now increasingly affects the southern hemisphere as well. The drop in sperm is also documented in Asian, African and South American populations and was noted, in particular, in a work just published in the ‘Scientific Report’, which demonstrates an 89% drop from 2010 to 2019 in sperm motility in South Africa and in Nigeria and a worsening of sperm parameters with advancing age.