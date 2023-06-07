By 2030, it is planned to provide 97% of Russian households with broadband Internet access. This became known following the meeting between Vladimir Putin and the head of Rostelecom Mikhail Oseevsky. In addition, work continues on the main channels – in particular, it was possible to lay a submarine cable from Kamchatka to Chukotka. About how digitalization is going on in the country and how public services have changed in recent years – in the material of Izvestia.

What was discussed at the meeting

Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the meeting noted that Rostelecom is the country’s largest telecom operator and an integrated provider of digital solutions: “Your company’s work covers almost all market segments.” Mikhail Oseevsky noted that good performance despite the sanctions was the result of large-scale investments (more than 500 billion rubles in recent years), as well as a strategy to diversify and replace imports.

Now work is underway to provide broadband Internet access. According to the forecasts of the head of Rostelecom, in 2030 this figure should reach 97% of households. To this end, the company continues to develop networks of optical channels: over 77,000 km of them were laid in 2022, which made it possible to connect more than 900,000 apartments and houses.

The implementation of the Bridging the Digital Divide project is ongoing, which involves providing communications to small communities. The company has completed a large-scale project for the development of backbone infrastructure in the Far East. In particular, a submarine cable (more than 2,000 km) was laid from Kamchatka to Chukotka. And already now, according to the interlocutor of the president, the residents of Chukotka can use the services of the same quality and at the same prices as in other Far Eastern regions.

The company does not refuse from international projects, including the West-East main canal. “We have reached Moscow from the western border and within the next three years we plan to reach the eastern border. The most important thing is that our Asian partners’ interest in this project has not decreased <...>, since the shortest route from Asia to Europe lies through our territory,” Oseevsky specified.

At the same time, he spoke about the new version of the Gosuslugi portal, which made it possible to increase the number of registered users to 100 million. In addition, the number of services themselves has increased from 33 in 2019 to 483 today.

Mikhail Oseevsky said that in the field of healthcare there are new decisions for both the Ministry of Health, and for the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency. At the same time, since the launch, more than 35 million people have already received compulsory medical insurance policies through the portal in electronic form. “I would also like to note the launch of a new registry of bone marrow donors – there was no such product. Today, more than 22,000 people have expressed their desire to become donors,” he specified.

Another important project is the digitalization of Rosreestr. According to the head of Rostelecom, from March 1, every Russian can receive information and an extract on all real estate objects that he owns for free within a few seconds. Between 15,000 and 20,000 people use these services daily.

In addition, work is underway to create a social treasury, which will allow receiving social services “remotely, paperless and proactively”. “The platform has already been developed. This year it is planned to introduce it in all regions of the Russian Federation. I would also like to note that this is the world’s largest project for the digital transformation of the social sphere,” summed up the interlocutor of the president.