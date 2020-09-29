First Vice President of Rosneft Didier Kasimiro said that by 2030, investments in the global fuel and energy complex would require $ 2.8 trillion. He expressed this opinion during his speech at the FT Commodities International Summit: Overcoming the Climate Crisis.

“Assuming the industry average oil and gas productivity decline is 5%, the industry will need to replace about 45% of today’s production by 2030. This will require about $ 2.8 trillion of investments in the sector by 2030 – almost equally from the oil and gas side, ”said Kasimiro.

According to him, despite the expected significant growth in renewable energy over the next 20 years, according to energy forecasts, renewable energy alone will not be able to meet the growing demand.

“Oil and gas continues to power heavy industry, petrochemicals and heavy transport in the required amounts, so it will take many decades and many financial investments to change. This fact is also unconditionally recognized by the European Union, which strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, ”said the vice president of the Russian state-owned company.

Casimiro noted that in addition, fundamental changes in the global energy paradigm will have to overcome difficulties with interruptions in the supply of renewable energy, storage and investment in technological research, which will take time and money. Such is the power of oil and gas produced in a low emission and sustainable manner.

Balancing both traditional sustainable hydrocarbons and renewable energy sources is vital to spur economic activity and sustain developing countries as work continues on global warming, Kasimiro said. In addition, it is important to consider the economic, technological, physical and social consequences of this transition, since in no case can it be changed. This is where there is great potential for innovation and design change – that the oil and gas industry will be ready to meet this demand.

“To summarize, despite the obvious and inherent benefits of green energy, it is clear that it will not cope with the growing demand from society on its own, and we will have to solve such problems as low profitability, subsidies and supply volatility. While humanity is seeking a rational balance between meeting growing energy demand and protecting the climate, green energy must complement traditional, unconventional, low-emission, coal-free, natural gas-boosting technologies and innovations to limit greenhouse gas emissions. “, – concluded Kasimiro.

Europe’s Green Deal – a new course for the EU’s development – implies radical reforms in the economy, energy and transport, which should become as green as possible and carbon-neutral. It will cost the EU, according to preliminary estimates, about € 3 trillion. At the same time, the union will put forward requirements for suppliers of goods to comply with climate neutral policies. One of the measures may be the introduction of a carbon tax on products imported into the EU.