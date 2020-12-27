Highlights: Faridabad-Gurgaon Metro will be ready for the projected passenger load by 2041

The dream of metro rail between Faridabad-Gurgaon, two big industrial cities of Haryana, will be realized by 2025. The process of starting work for metro rail connectivity of these two major cities is now being finalized. This was the first major project announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal in 2015 for the industrial city. Now after five years, the detailed project report (DPR) of this project has been prepared.

According to the report on direction traffic on passengers, one-way passenger load per hour between Faridabad-Gurgaon has been estimated at 8304 by the year 2025. At the same time, the passenger movement for the whole day will be 1,24,769. This passenger load is estimated to be 11,059 passengers per hour for the year 2031. At the same time, by the year 2041, 12,553 passengers per hour has been estimated by PHPDT. The final layout has been prepared by including it in DPR.

This new DPR is different from the DPR reported by the state government in the month of May last year. Very big changes have been made in this. This DPR was finalized in March 2020 before the lockdown. But in view of the repeated changes and the increasing traffic load on this route in future, the final DPR has been prepared by making some other important changes. In the DPR, prepared in January 2017, three routes for this metro rail line were decided on the basis of traffic. Instead of first or second, now the third root has been finalized. The route will have eight metro stations, of which two will be underground and six elevated lines.

Two lines will be underground lines from Bata Chowk to Golf Course Road. However, the length of the metro line has not been affected by this route change. The length will remain 30.38 but due to this major change there is definitely a difference in the cost of the metro. The cost of the new DPR is Rs 449 crore more than the DPR made on Route 1 and 2 in 2017. This DPR has cost of land acquisition and rail line. Apart from this, the metro line, which was to be ready in 2017 for Rs 5900 crore by imposing cost and tax etc., has now reached a cost of 6900 crore in the new DPR. According to the new DPR, the metro line will be completed by 2025.

A total of eight metro stations will be built.

Two metro lines will be underground and six elevated

The cost of the new DPR increased by about Rs 1000 crore

DPR was Rs 5900 crores in 2017

DPR 6900 crore has been prepared in 2020



Gurugram, Sector-45

Sushant, Sector-54

Mandi

Police station manger

Poly Stone Crusher Zone

Barkhal Enclave

Piyali chowk

Bata Chowk



Sinkarpur Metro Station

Depot station

Mandi

Police station manger

Poly Stone Crusher Zone

Barkhal Enclave

Piyali chowk

Bata Chowk



