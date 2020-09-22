Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Patna Metro Rail Project through video conferencing. It was told on the occasion of the foundation stone that this project will be completed by 2024. This means that after 4 years, the metro will start running in Bihar’s capital Patna after 4 years. It was informed that work of Patna Metro is being started by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.In the first phase, the work of alignment from ISBT to Malahi Pakdi will be started. DMRC has selected the company based on the tender for this element. Nagarjuna Construction Company ie NCC has got tender to work from Patna Metro Primary Corridor Malahi Pakri to ISBT.

It was told by the government that the corridor from ISBT to Malahi Pakdi will be about 6.1 kilometers. About 553 crore rupees will be spent on this project. There will be about 5 stations during this period. Apart from this, an elevated structure connecting the depot is to be built.

The second corridor of the metro will be about 14.5 kilometers. The interchange station of both corridors is to be built at Khemnikchak across the bypass near Hanuman Nagar.

Apart from Metro, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 77 projects in Bihar under the Health Department at a cost of 2814.47 crore.

Proposed Metro Station

Corridor 1A: Danapur Cantt, Shatabadi Smark, RPS Morh, IAS Colony, Ruknapura, Rajabazar, JD Womens College, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, High Court, Income Tax Circle, Patna Railway Station, Chanakya Law University, Mithapur and Bypass Chowk

Corridor 1B: Digha, Digha Ghat, IIT, New Pataliputra Colony and Shivpuri

Corridor 2: Dak Bungalow, Gandhi Maidan, Kargil Check, PMCH, Patna University, Premchandra Rangshala, Dinkar Chowk, Rajendra Nagar, Nalanda Medical College, Kumhara Park, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Zero Mill and ISBT.