Latvia and Estonia in particular are experiencing an influx of people seeking protection from Belarus. In Germany, the number of applications increased by 74 percent compared to the same period last year.

MMore than 800,000 asylum applications had been made in the European Union as well as Norway and Switzerland this year by October. Compared to the same period last year, this is the highest value since 2016, as the daily newspaper “Welt” reported, citing figures from the EU asylum agency EUAA. Accordingly, from the beginning of the year up to the deadline on October 3rd, exactly 801,459 asylum applications were submitted in the 29 countries.

According to the information, the largest increases were recorded in Latvia (plus 168 percent) and Estonia (119 percent). This is explained by the sharp increase in irregular migration from Belarus. Germany came in third place with an increase in the number of applications of 74 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the information, the numbers fell the most in Denmark (minus 56 percent), Malta (minus 54 percent), Cyprus (minus 52 percent) and Austria (minus 41 percent). The country with the fewest asylum applications so far this year was Hungary with only 26 applications so far.