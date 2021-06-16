A bull in pink: the Red Bull Ring as in 2020 it will host two consecutive F1 calendar races. Twelve months ago, on July 5th and 12th, this year the double win will take place one week in advance on June 27th and July 3rd. The circuit owned by Dietrich Mateschitz, owner of Red Bull, will have a pink dress as the title sponsor of the two events will be the water company based in Mondsee BWT.

Aston Martin, the original livery of the AMR21

There Best Water Technologies, title sponsor of Force India-Racing Point starting from 2017, in 2021 did not find space on the starting grid as the main sponsor, remaining however tied to the team of Lawrence Stroll, who brought the Aston Martin brand back to F1. Originally the cars of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in addition to the typical emerald green that characterized the British single-seater in the very first years of racing in the history of F1 had to have fluorescent yellow inserts in honor of the typical Aston Martin livery, but the agreement in extremis reached with the BWT transformed that line from yellow to magenta.

Vettel, pink helmet for sustainability – PHOTO

Sebastian Vettelmoreover, he is testimonial of the BWT with which he is committed to spreading and representing the value of sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact, cornerstones also of F1 itself in the perspective of a traveling Circus that involves less and less waste of resources. “It is an honor for BWT to be part of the Formula 1 sustainability initiative and become the title sponsor of both Austrian Grand Prix – the words of BWT Marketing Manager Lutz Hubner – through our unique and patented water treatment technologies we can contribute to ‘Changing the world, sip by sip’. Plastic waste, disposable bottles and their worldwide transport, as well as associated CO2 emissions, need to be drastically reduced. With BWT Bottle Free Zones, we are realizing this concept now also in collaboration with the F1 community. The joining of forces to raise awareness as well as the fight for sustainability is a mission that BWT and F1 have in common ”.