Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, Friday, the Al-Bawanish Sailing Race will be held on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, with a distance of 8 nautical miles.

The door to registration witnessed a great turnout, as was the case for the first round of this category, which was held in the port city last March, especially since there are about 350 sailors who will compete on board 50 panoshes during the heritage race.

The second round comes after a long wait, as the difference between it and the first round reached nearly eight months, which means that the sailors are very eager for the Al Bwanish competitions.

The race is the first organized by the club after the fifth historic Dalma Festival race, which achieved unparalleled successes with the participation of 2,500 sailors, who painted a wonderful painting that expressed the love of the people of the Emirates for their authentic national heritage.

For his part, Majid Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, expressed his full confidence that the race would be more than wonderful, especially after the stimulating Dalma scene for all.

He said: The turnout for participation was great, and I think the competition will be exciting as well, stressing that the current atmosphere bodes well, especially after the unseen success achieved by the fifth edition of the fifth historic Delma Festival race, which was held last Sunday from Delma Island to the port city and its atmosphere was very wonderful. .

He stressed that the Al Bwanish category is very important, especially as it is one of the categories that contribute to developing the sailors’ skills and teaching them the basics of marine leadership, in preparation for their presence in the races of large categories such as the 43-foot and 60-foot categories.