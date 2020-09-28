Sardou’s song, the time of the colonies, would it pass in a loop, in the heady atmosphere of the Elysée lounges? Does Emmanuel Macron think that the former colonized remember a time while saying “we still think of you Bwana”? Not a year ago however – it was in December 2019, in Côte d’Ivoire – the same declared: “Too often today France is perceived” as having “a look of hegemony and tinsel of ‘a colonialism which was a profound error, a fault of the Republic ”. Obviously, the French president has forgotten the lesson when it comes to Lebanon.

Your serious, tense face

In the aftermath of the deadly explosion which largely ravaged Beirut, he presented himself as a savior before the stunned and distraught Lebanese and took the opportunity to interfere in their internal affairs. Here he is summoning them to change their political model – forgetting that it was invented by France, which has accommodated themselves very well to it until then – and to form a government, even going so far as to set an ultimatum. Doubting the proponents of confessionalism while the Lebanese people, for months, demanded their departure (“All, that’s all”), he pretends to be surprised at the failure in progress. Calling of a press conference at the Élysée Palace. Your serious, tense face. “I’m ashamed” for the Lebanese leaders, launches Emmanuel Macron, no doubt annoyed. But, good prince, he gives them a “last chance” to respect their commitments, in order to constitute a “mission government and obtain international aid”. And prick their ears in a Napoleonic gesture?

The French, in turn, may be ashamed of such a contemptuous president, interfering in the affairs of a country that is not his. Even daring to advance the idea of ​​going “on a more systemic path of political recomposition in Lebanon”. As if the Lebanese were not mature enough to take their destiny in hand. It’s time to forget about Bwana Macron.