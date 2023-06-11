The 14 suspected gang members under arrest were arriving at a police station in the Haitian capital when a group of people passed the police, rounded up the suspects and used gasoline to burn them alive.

The gruesome executions on April 24 marked the beginning of a brutal justice campaign to reclaim the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, from the gangs that have terrorized Haitians for nearly two years.

In a nation plagued by extreme poverty and violence, civilians have killed at least 160 people believed to be gang members since a movement known as “bwa kale” launched its campaign for justice with the brazen attack on the police station, in according to data compiled in a report by a Haitian human rights group.

The result: a sharp drop in kidnappings and murders attributed to gangs in neighborhoods where people told The New York Times they were afraid to leave their homes.

“Before the 24th, every day someone passed by and demanded that I give them money for my small business,” said Marie, 62, who sells shoes on the streets of Port-au-Prince. The Times is not revealing the full name of her and other residents for her safety.

But two weeks ago, members of the “bwa kale” burned alive a man believed to be a gang member outside his shoe stall.

Although she sees the revenge move as “God beginning to set things right,” Marie has her doubts. “He could have been punished differently,” she said. “He could have been arrested and jailed.”

The outbreak of mob justice is worrisome, Haiti experts say, because it could easily be used to attack others and could lead to an even worse explosion of violence if gangs seek retaliation.

The fact that it took a vigilante movement to bring a semblance of calm to parts of Port-au-Prince underscores the chaos engulfing a country where large numbers of underpaid and outgunned police have fled. Almost two years ago, the last elected President, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated and replaced by an interim Prime Minister seen as inept. No elections have been held since then, and the Caribbean nation of 11 million people has no remaining elected officials.

Ariel Henry, the acting prime minister, called last year for outside intervention, but efforts by the United States and other nations to assemble an international contingent have stalled, largely because no country wants to lead it.

Gangs have long controlled Haiti’s poorest neighborhoods, but violence escalated after Moïse’s murder. They have fought for control of parts of Port-au-Prince through random killings, rapes and kidnappings. A nine-day period last July saw 470 killings, the United Nations said. The violence has prevented residents from being able to work, leading many to flee to the United States.

“People lived like rats that only came out of their holes to eat,” said Arnold Antonin, an 80-year-old Haitian filmmaker who fled to the Dominican Republic last year when his wife, Beatriz Larghi, was kidnapped and gangs seized their home. neighborhood, south of the capital. “Gangs were like cats.” (His wife was released unharmed when she ransomed herself.)

“The reaction of the population, after years of the gangs imposing their law, can be attributed to self-defense,” said Gédéon Jean, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Research of Human Rights (CARDH). In May, there were 43 murders, the majority in Port-au-Prince, compared with 146 in April, Jean said, adding that there have been almost no kidnappings.

But the gangs remain powerful and control some neighborhoods and roads, said Pierre Espérance, executive director of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights. “I will not say that I support bwa kale, but I will say that I understand the population, because there is a lot of impunity and a lack of authorities, and they have no options.”

Amanda, 29, said she had to leave her home in the La Grotte neighborhood of Port-au-Prince before dawn one April morning when gangs came onto her street. The vigilantes then killed some gang members, although with no guarantees that they attacked the right people. Now they man checkpoints and keep strangers out by checking their identification.

“I support the vigilante brigades,” he said. “When I go through a checkpoint, I agree to be checked.”

Emiliano Rodríguez Mega contributed reporting.

By: Frances Robles and Andre Paultre