The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, was involved in a serious accident on the A81. A father and young daughter were seriously injured.

Winfried Kretschmann was involved in a serious accident on the A81 north of Heilbronn.

was involved in a serious accident on the A81 north of Heilbronn. Of the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg had gone off the road on the autobahn.

had gone off the road on the autobahn. Aquaplaning was apparently the trigger. It only got bad when a following car to the scene of the accident crashed.

Update from September 1, 2020, 1:35 p.m .: In an opinion it has now also Winfried Kretschmann voiced. Across from image said the Prime Minister of the southern German state: “My whole concern is for the seriously injured. My thoughts are with them, of course. Myself and my team were thankfully unharmed and we are fine. “

Update from September 1, 2020, 10.15 a.m .: In which accident from Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) on the Autobahn 81 in the Heilbronn district in the direction of Stuttgart there were three injured, including a seriously injured one-year-old child. That gave the police known on Tuesday. The first vehicle a column that is after media reports Kretschmanns Limousine supposed to act, probably came due to Aquaplaning off the road.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and companion remain unharmed in the accident

According to police It first hit a guardrail and then came to a stop. Other vehicles in the column would then have stopped behind the car. A following vehicle should also go through Aquaplaning skid and hit one of the convoy vehicles.

The 33 year old driver as well one year old child, who was sitting in the back seat was seriously injured. The 29-year-old passenger was slightly injured. The 72-year-old Kretschmann and his companions were unharmed. Two rescue helicopters were in use.

As a result has Kretschmann Parts of his current Summer tour called off. Following the first appointment in the morning in Tuttlingen Kretschmann On Tuesday, according to a government spokesman, no more appointments in the daily program. Whether the appointments will take place from Wednesday to Friday will be decided during the course of the day.

Prime Minister Kretschmann involved in serious accident: two seriously injured people in clinic – photo shows wreck

Update from September 1, 2020, 6.55 a.m .: After picture already late Monday evening about a possible accident of Prime Minister Kretschmann had reported, the confirmation of the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior follows. So that stayed Green politician “Probably unharmed”. In the serious accident, however, it was different Injured given. How badly these are injured is according to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior still unclear. However, as Bild reported, two other road users were seriously injured in the accident. Both are supposed to go with helicopters hospital have been flown.

Serious accident: Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s car skids

As Bild and SWR3 report, the Limousine from Kretschmann skid on wet roads. According to SWR3, the car should first have crashed into the guardrail, then it slipped into the ditch. The support vehicle should have braked according to the picture. According to information from the newspaper, a car driving behind the escort vehicle crashed into the state ministry’s limousine.

As reported by SWR3, the support vehicle is said to have already stopped and secured the scene of the accident when the vehicle crashed into the limousine.

Prime Minister Kretschmann involved in a serious accident: two seriously injured people flown to a clinic by helicopter

Original report from August 31, 2020, 11 p.m .: Stuttgart – to bathe–Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Württemberg according to a media report in a serious traffic accident got involved. A report from image after the crash happened on the Highway 81when the politician was on his way back from his summer tour on the way from Heilbronn to Stuttgart.

Winfried Kretschmann involved in a serious accident – two people seriously injured

Accordingly, the Prime Minister’s car came up wet road surface skidding and ended up in a ditch. An accompanying car is said to have secured the accident site. Subsequently, however, another vehicle with two occupants is said to have driven into the accident site. Accordingly, both people are said to have been so badly injured in the other car that they were with one helicopter in a hospital had to be flown.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann was involved in an accident. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

The Prime Minister is said to be unharmed. Government spokesman Rudi Hoogvliet said that evening to the picture: “The Prime Minister is fine. He later arrived at the State Ministry in Stuttgart. ” (rjs) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network.

