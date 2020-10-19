NAfter the disgusting insults in the U-19 district derby, Youssoufa Moukoko received encouragement from the highest circles – even from the national team. Antonio Rüdiger, 2014 world champion Jerome Boateng and Moukoko’s future teammate Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund were among the stars who encouraged the 15-year-old via social media not to let hate and racism get him down.





Moukoko himself reacted to the hateful hostility from spectators after his three-pack in the A-Juniors Bundesliga. “God made us all beautiful, we are all special,” he wrote in an Instagram story, “because no matter whether poor, rich, black, white, we all bleed the same. You can hate and insult me, but you will never get me down. “

Videos had documented the shocking scenes in the new Gelsenkirchen Park Stadium. Death wishes and threats in the bottom drawer were there, blind hatred and, as Moukoko himself suspected in a lengthy, very conciliatory statement: “Envy, the highest form of recognition. I am proud to be born with this skin color and always will be. “

DFB Vice Günter Distelrath called the insults “unbearable and absolutely unacceptable”. He would “welcome it if the independent sports jurisdiction also sends a clear signal here,” emphasized the President of the Lower Saxony and North German Football Associations, who are responsible for anti-discrimination at the DFB.

The 300 tickets on Sunday were personalized, the alarmed Schalke hope to be able to find the Krakeeler better and punish them. The Royal Blues are already in contact with BVB: “Sports director Jochen Schneider apologized to me. That was very decent, ”said Dortmund’s managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke of the Sport Informations Dienst on Monday:“ Schalke will continue to pursue this. I accepted the apology. “

Of course, this had to be addressed first of all to Youssoufa Moukoko himself. The captain had decided the game (3: 2) a week before the “big” derby in Dortmund with three goals single-handedly, and the super talent could soon become the youngest Bundesliga player and the youngest Champions League player in history. With his 16th birthday on November 20th, he will be eligible.

“There is no place for racism in football and on a human level,” Moukoko wrote. “That has nothing to do with Schalke, because they are not football fans, but people who want to spread hatred.” Clemens Tönnies – no major problems become known.

In any case, Schneider was pissed off. “It is slowly becoming impossible to put into words what some people allow themselves,” he said at Sky on the sidelines of the game against Union Berlin (1: 1) and announced that he would take action. The DFB control committee will also investigate. “Something like that has no place in a Bundesliga game and certainly not in a game of the U19”, said Dortmund’s youth coordinator Lars Ricken the “Ruhr-Nachrichten”. He added: “That is very sad.”