BVB is in the fourth round of the DFB Cup! Against second division SC Paderborn, however, the black and yellow had to tremble longer than they should have liked.
Gates:
1: 0 Can (6th)
2-0 Sancho (16.)
2: 1 Justvan (79th)
2: 2 Owusu (90th + 7)
3: 2 Haaland (95.)
Borussia Dortmund got off to a tailor-made start against the underdog and led 2-0 after a quarter of an hour. First Can hit after a corner, then Haaland passed a long ball from the heat that was strong that evening perfectly to Sancho, who had no trouble in front of Zingerle and doubled the lead. When Paderborn’s goal scorer Michel also had to go out due to an injury, there wasn’t much more to say for East Westphalia.
But the longer the game lasted, the better the SCP got into the game. Despite the comfortable lead, BVB completely lost the thread and let the second division club appear more and more frequently in front of their own box. Hitz had to distinguish himself several times in order to prevent the connection hit – the black and yellow defensive, which had to do without the ailing Hummels, swam alarmingly time and again. The few counterattacks that Dortmund offered were not necessarily played out enough.
And so it happened, as it had to happen: In the 79th minute, Justvan met the well-deserved connection of the guests. The substitute Passlack headed a flank into the center at the feet of the Paderborn, who defeated Hitz from 14 meters. The Paderborn had tasted blood and pressed on the equalizer – the favorites from Dortmund, who were huge before the game, couldn’t think of much apart from the time game.
Then it was a crazy stoppage time: After a counterattack, Haaland made the alleged decision with the 3-1. But the VAR stepped in! Because before the attack, Passlack, the big bad luck on the part of BVB, had the Paderborn Schonlau in his own penalty area. Instead of a goal for black and yellow, there was a penalty for the SCP – and Owusu pushed in ice cold to 2: 2. Renewal!
Borussia got off to a better start there again. After a long ball from Delaney, Haaland got up and away and took the lead again for BVB. The VAR checked a supposed offside position of the Norwegian for several minutes, after much back and forth the goal of the Dortmund striker counted. Shortly afterwards he appeared again all alone in front of the SCP keeper, but this time he put the ball next to the goal.
After that, the players on both teams lost their strength noticeably, and there were no large penalty area scenes. BVB trembled against the second division side to make it into the quarter-finals of the cup – but black and yellow cannot be satisfied with this appearance, in contrast to the SCP, who delivered a big cup fight.