But the longer the game lasted, the better the SCP got into the game. Despite the comfortable lead, BVB completely lost the thread and let the second division club appear more and more frequently in front of their own box. Hitz had to distinguish himself several times in order to prevent the connection hit – the black and yellow defensive, which had to do without the ailing Hummels, swam alarmingly time and again. The few counterattacks that Dortmund offered were not necessarily played out enough.

Then it was a crazy stoppage time: After a counterattack, Haaland made the alleged decision with the 3-1. But the VAR stepped in! Because before the attack, Passlack, the big bad luck on the part of BVB, had the Paderborn Schonlau in his own penalty area. Instead of a goal for black and yellow, there was a penalty for the SCP – and Owusu pushed in ice cold to 2: 2. Renewal!

After that, the players on both teams lost their strength noticeably, and there were no large penalty area scenes. BVB trembled against the second division side to make it into the quarter-finals of the cup – but black and yellow cannot be satisfied with this appearance, in contrast to the SCP, who delivered a big cup fight.

