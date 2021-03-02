B.orussia Dortmund is back in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time in eight years. On Tuesday evening, BVB won the explosive quarter-final duel at Borussia Mönchengladbach and future coach Marco Rose 1-0 (0-0) and thus achieved a cup win in Gladbach for the first time in the third attempt.

Jadon Sancho (66th minute) took advantage of a serious mistake by national player Florian Neuhaus in an intense game for the only goal of the game. Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud saw the yellow-red card (90 + 3) in stoppage time. Rose announced his move to Dortmund in the summer a good two weeks ago.