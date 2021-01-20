BVB wants to keep U23 captain Steffen Tigges. The striker’s contract expires at the end of the season, and an agreement on a long-term extension is apparently imminent. In the future, Tigges should be a permanent part of the professionals.
In 2019, Borussia Dortmund signed Steffen Tigges on a free transfer from VfL Osnabrück. The 1.93m tall attacker should go hunting for goals in the Regionalliga for the U23. This has worked very well so far: In the current season, the attacker scored twelve goals in the Regionalliga West and prepared seven more.
When Erling Haaland was injured and youngster Youssoufa Moukoko also had to pass, interim coach Edin Terzic remembered the tall center forward from the second team. Tigges got his chance in the first team and was at the end of the year in the cup at second division Eintracht Braunschweig in the starting line-up. This was followed by substitutions against Wolfsburg, Leipzig and Leverkusen at the beginning of the year.
The former U20 national player seems to have established himself as another offensive option under Terzic. This should be rewarded with a new contract. The current working paper expires at the end of the season. According to information from transfermarkt.de the 22-year-old should be kept – for the squad of professionals. Both sides are basically agreed on a new contract until 2024, it is said.
