Who has ever tried to break into the vault of a bank in bright warning vests? Borussia Dortmund’s footballers tried this to a certain extent, because of all than seven hours of opposite guests, they played special jerseys on the occasion of the 1995 BVB championship title. “Dare to stand out” – dare to attract you – was the associated motto, but in order to emphasize, the Dortmunders do not need any striking jerseys this season. They regularly notice bizarre defeats.