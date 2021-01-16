A week ago there was a lot of praise after the victory in the top game at RB Leipzig, but this time long faces. In the 1-1 draw against Mainz, Borussia Dortmund disappointed again against an outsider – and missed the leap forward.

S.Strong against top teams, negligent against outsiders – Borussia Dortmund has to cope with another setback in the title fight. In his supposedly mandatory task against relegation candidate Mainz 05, BVB made a nasty mistake: The team of coach Edin Terzic only managed a 1: 1 (0: 0) despite a long period of oppressive superiority.

Marco Reus missed another penalty, due to the lack of luck. “I could have decided the game,” said the BVB captain after the game, “I didn’t make it today, I’m very, very sorry for the team.”

Week of truth

With this disappointing result in their luggage, BVB is starting a week of truth: Tuesday and Friday in Leverkusen and Gladbach against competitors for Champions League starting places and – especially in Corona times – existentially important income. With emotional words, BVB coach Terzic had tried in advance not to let any mess arise. “Be sharp, bile, will to win,” he demanded. It took a full 84 seconds for BVB to set their first scent brand. The goal by Erling Haaland was conceded by the video assistant because Thomas Meunier had been just offside.

Tough opponent: Mainz’s Jonathan Burkardt (front) in a duel with Thomas Meunier Source: AP

Mainz struggled with a five-man defensive chain to withstand the constant pressure. Next, Reus failed from short distance to keeper Zentner (26th). Bellingham still had chances until the break: the 17-year-old hit the post and then headed out. The home side struggled, but remained blunt. A relief attack turned the game on its head: From 20 meters, Öztunali scored 0-1 into the corner (57th). Meunier untied the knot for BVB with a low shot to 1: 1 (73rd). A minute later, Reus put the penalty next to the goal.

“So often we have the chance to finish second, third or first. And then there are games like that. I’m really disappointed, ”said goal scorer Meunier after the final whistle.

“The goal threat was lost in the second half. We wanted to force it too much. But the opponent didn’t give up that today, ”complained BVB trainer Terzic and certified the guest a“ very passionate and disciplined appearance ”.