The football company BVB is suffering from the pandemic and poor performance by important employees. With a personality, the share should also regain momentum. By Sven Parplies, Euro on Sunday

D.he new start was successful: Edin Terzic celebrated a successful debut as head coach of Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen. How great the pressure to succeed is shown by the share price of the Westphalian soccer company. Since the beginning of the year, the BVB share listed in the SDAX has fallen in value by around a third.

The main reason for the share price fall is of course the corona crisis. However, disappointing performances on the pitch have increased worries. Before the game in Bremen, BVB had even slipped to fifth place in the Bundesliga. Only the first four qualify for the European Champions League at the end of the season. High extra income is possible there, which is even more important than in normal times in view of the damage caused by the pandemic.

In the past financial year, which runs until June 30th according to the soccer calendar, Borussia had to cope with a loss of 44 million euros. The current season is likely to be even more painful. In the first quarter sales almost halved, the bottom line being a loss of almost 36 million euros. The minus will continue to grow. With every Bundesliga home game in front of empty stands, Borussia loses around 3.5 million euros, calculates Bankhaus Lampe. According to Bloomberg data, analysts expect a minus of over 70 million euros for the year as a whole.

Relative strength

The corona crisis is also taking its toll on BVB. Borussia is better positioned than most of its competitors. For them there is no scenario in which “there is currently an existential threat in any way,” stressed managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke at the general meeting in November. Borussia had its credit line expanded from 60 to 120 million euros; by the end of the first quarter, almost 72 million had been drawn. This leaves financial leeway.

At the same time, the company has lucrative assets through its squad. Above all, the attackers Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland would generate high double-digit millions for BVB if they switched. Top English clubs should be able to pay such a sum even in the current environment. A capital increase would also be a conceivable option.

The pandemic will remain the most important influencing factor for BVB shares for the foreseeable future. A return to normality, i.e. spectators in the stadium, would be a clearly positive signal, but is not yet in sight. The board of directors must therefore concentrate on the things that it can influence itself. In order to stop the sporting decline, coach Lucien Favre was released after the defeat against Stuttgart. The fact that Terzic was promoted to a coach from within the company should keep the financial burden within limits. In terms of sport, it is now a matter of securing qualification for the Champions League. You have to be able to expect that from the team with the second highest personnel budget in the Bundesliga.

Offside: BVB has enough substance to survive the pandemic. But there is still no signal for a turnaround. Hold.

Recommendation: observe

Target price: 6.30 euros

Stop rate: 4.70 euros