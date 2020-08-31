Actually, Nico Schulz was surprisingly called up for the national team for the upcoming Nations League matches on Thursday against Spain and on Sunday against Switzerland. But the winger traveled today, according to the SID injured, calf problems worry him.
Borussia Dortmund has the next injured defender to complain about. Because in addition to Schulz, Meunier, Zagadou, Schmelzer and Morey are currently not available.
This should intensify the search for further newcomers at BVB, coach Favre had already pointed out the tight staffing levels. Further investigations in Dortmund should show how long Schulz will be out.
However, the 27-year-old was no longer part of the Dortmund staff in the past season. Schulz was only able to book 18 missions for himself, as Favre relied on Guerreiro and Schulz also plagued himself with muscle and foot injuries.
Nevertheless, his supposedly longer absence does not contribute to the positive mood of BVB for the coming season.
