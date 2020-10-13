For two years secured Borussia Dortmund the services of the Brazilian Reinier von real Madrid and although the 18-year-old refused a first offer from BVB, he is now happy to gain a foothold in the “working class city”.
The Dortmunders were already in contact with Reinier when he decided on the royal team. “But when the request came again, I didn’t have to think twice. Dortmund is a great opportunity for me, it’s a big project and definitely the right choice,” said Reinier SportPicture.
BVB enjoys a great reputation in its home country, after all, some well-known compatriots have played for the black and yellow. “The club is known in my home country for giving young players a chance, the people in Brazil follow very closely how these players develop,” said the striker.
Former Dortmunders had only reported positive experiences in advance, so the decision was easy.
“Amoroso sent me a message when he heard about my move. We talked about the opportunities the move offered. I met with Dedê. We were out for an afternoon, he also met my father there. Now we have regular contact. He explains to me how BVB works and tells me a lot about the club and the people at Borussia Dortmund “- and these people seem to fit Reinier.
Because although the Brazilian certainly prefers the Spanish climate to the German one, there is one factor that clearly speaks for BVB. “It’s neither Rio nor Madrid, but it’s a working-class city, that suits me,” acknowledges Reinier.
