Former Dortmunders had only reported positive experiences in advance, so the decision was easy.

“Amoroso sent me a message when he heard about my move. We talked about the opportunities the move offered. I met with Dedê. We were out for an afternoon, he also met my father there. Now we have regular contact. He explains to me how BVB works and tells me a lot about the club and the people at Borussia Dortmund “- and these people seem to fit Reinier.