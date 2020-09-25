Borussia Dortmund has good news before the 2nd Bundesliga matchday: Raphael Guerreiro will, according to information from Spark media belong to the squad for the game against FC Augsburg.
Guerreiro missed the start of the season due to a strain and could now be used for the first time this season. Thorgan Hazard and Felix Passlack had to plow the left flank last.
The 26-year-old Guerreiro was one of the most important BVB players last season. The technically savvy Portuguese scored eight goals and three assists in the league after flirting with an exit last summer.
BVB could play against Augsburg with the same system as in the previous week, the 3-0 victory at the start of the season was a convincing test of the new variant. Here is our expected line-up for tomorrow’s duel.
