bever ninety plus x minutes were counted, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic already had a projection ready for the entire BVB group phase. “We need,” he said, “a double-digit number of points to move into the next round.”

After the zero round in France and the 0-2 defeat at the twelve-time national champions Paris-Saint-Germain at the start of the new Champions League season, the Westphalians were already defeated when it came to the hoped-for qualification for the knockout games the pressure to deliver. There was a lot at stake against the three-time Champions League winner and four-time title holder in the previous competition for the national champions in the face of an opponent who is tied for second place in Serie A with local rivals Inter Milan. The international rendezvous with the fourth-place team in the Bundesliga ultimately ended 0-0 for the satisfied Milanese. A draw that did not help BVB in the future on the way to new glory and splendor in the Champions League. In the other game of the evening, Newcastle United defeated PSG 4-1.

Since the balance of power between black-yellow and red-black seemed fairly balanced, Terzic had predicted an “intense, close game” in which the Dortmund team would follow their American friend Christian, who moved from FC Chelsea to AC Milan after years at BVB (2015 to 2019). Met Pulisic on the pitch again. Pulisic and the Portuguese Rafael Leao, the Milanese winger, as well as the French centre-forward giant Olivier Giroud, was one of the primary duties of Dortmund’s recently stable defense.

Just like Borussia’s defensive mentality in the recent past was once again in demand. That was also necessary in this duel between two equally strong teams who, when in doubt, went forward. The Milanese had the first chance through the strikingly inspired central midfielder Pobega (4th minute), when the always attentive Hummels blocked the shot, and the last opportunity before the break when Pobega shot again from the turn and this attempt was also on target didn’t find. Giroud also missed his goal in front of goalkeeper Kobel (38th).







Even more promising were the Dortmund opportunities when Malen, who was so strong in recent weeks, shot just wide of the goal (28th), or Füllkrug’s attempt was parried by the French national goalkeeper Maignan (31st), or Brandt scored after Captain Can’s impressive cross tried too artfully with an overhead kick (36′), and Bensebaini’s shot was finally blocked by Maignan (43′).

It was exciting to see the second round, after the first part of the game seemed like an open exchange of blows without much reassurance. The spectacular action program came to an end because, given the completely open outcome of the game, both teams initially pooled their defenses and no longer attacked as freely as they had before the break. The overall level suffered only slightly from this, especially since the Dortmund central defenders Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck, for example, intervened like two well-tested emergency helpers when the Italians appeared threatening again.

Both teams were now clearly looking for the gap where free space could previously be used. The Milanese seemed a little more resourceful than the Dortmund team, who noticeably lacked the creative boldness of the first half. The Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has extended his contract with BVB until 2028, brought a boost of new freshness. When he came on as a substitute before the break, he caught the eye with tricks, solo runs and the courage to shoot on goal (75′).







Overall, however, the duel ended in an unsatisfactory 0-0 for Borussia. One point after two games is clearly not enough to hope for a winter in the Champions League. In the end, BVB, who were completely convincing in terms of mentality, had to be happy about this result after substitute Milan attacker Chukwueze shot just wide of the goal once (86′) and failed a second time at goalkeeper Kobel (88′). Evening justice in this back-and-forth game that Nmecha’s shot missed its target by a similar margin (89′).