It was the excitement of the evening – and Steffen Baumgart found it difficult to calm down. The head coach of SC Paderborn sees the reason for the elimination of his team from the DFB Cup, not least in a lack of decision by referee Tobias Stieler.

Dortmund set the course for victory early on against SC Paderborn. After a curious last-minute VAR decision, the Paderborn team saved themselves into extra time, in which the video referee was once again the focus. All highlights here in the video!

E.It was a settlement with an announcement. Steffen Baumgart attached importance to the fact that he had previously announced to referee Tobias Stieler that he would publicly comment on the decision, which in his opinion had catapulted his team out of the DFB-Pokal, as well as its coming about.

The coach of the second division club SC Paderborn 07 did that too – and with a clarity that is rare in professional football. Baumgart let his disappointment and anger run wild in front of the television cameras.

The 49-year-old, who was seething inside, was initially even matter-of-fact. “The referee declared the winning goal. He had the perception that the ball was being played by our player, ”said Baumgart. Then he raised his voice: “At least I would have expected that he would look at it again.” But that Stieler did not do exactly that annoyed him immensely. “It’s getting ridiculous. Not going out to see this, it annoys me. We’ll make a monkey out of ourselves, ”he scolded.

also read

What happened? In the hard-fought round of 16 for the Paderborn team at Borussia Dortmund, a scene was decisive for the game, which is likely to cause discussions for days. In the fifth minute of extra time, Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney played a pass to Erling Haaland, who started through and scored the 3: 2. Protests from Paderborn follow, who saw Haaland offside at the moment the ball was dropped.

Then the video referee (VAR) from Cologne reported. The game is interrupted and Cologne checks – for minutes. Then, after five minutes, the decision is made: no offside, because the ball should have been touched by a Paderborn player before it came to Haaland, according to the VAR. This would remove the offside.

In fact, the replay shows how Paderborn’s Svante Ingelsson made a movement towards the ball – but it is not clear whether he actually touched the ball. In any case, Stieler gave the hit – which ultimately pushed the Paderborn out of the competition. Angry protests from the Paderborn Bank followed.

also read Leverkusen’s disgrace in Essen

Stieler then went to the sidelines and spoke to Baumgart. The coach asked the referee several times to go to the review area to see the scene himself on a monitor. Stieler is said to have refused this by pointing out that, according to his perception, Ingelsson played the ball – claims Baumgart. “I don’t see any change in the ball, that’s an absolute cheek. To play a game like that, to make it a touch, is cheeky. It’s getting ridiculous, ”said the coach.

Then, once in motion, the coach of the second division threw in principle and accused the referee of arrogant and disrespectful behavior. “We always talk about being respectful. But respect also means looking at that shit and not kicking the kid’s ass again. We stand there and freeze our asses off for seven minutes, “he scolded:” We’re talking about two million! I’m not a stock corporation, we fight for every tired mark. ”An allusion to the legal form of BVB.

It took Baumgart to calm down a little. It is more than questionable whether there was another conversation with Stieler later in the evening, as charged as the Paderborn coach was. “He ruined our evening,” he said. Stieler was not ready to comment on Tuesday.