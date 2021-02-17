BVB celebrates an important victory in Seville and has the best prospects for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After the game, the thoughts of the players apply to the important derby against Schalke.

S.it has been clear since last Monday that Edin Terzic will only be BVB’s head coach for three months. The 38-year-old will step back in the summer and leave the field to Marco Rose, who is moving from Gladbach to Dortmund. Two days after the decision to change coach, Borussia delivered a strong performance at Sevilla FC. After 3-2 in the first leg of the last 16, BVB has the best prospects of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“It feels very, very good. The first half went exactly as we imagined, except for the early goal. The first half was very, very good. We became too passive in the second half, ”said Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus.

Marco Reus prepares the 3-1 for Erling Haaland Source: dpa / Daniel Gonzalez Acuna

After just one win from the last six Bundesliga games, BVB managed to break free in Seville. The Terzic team was particularly impressive in the first half. With straight-line speed football, BVB repeatedly forced the hosts to make mistakes, which Borussia used to score three goals. Erling Haaland scored two of them.

“Take the momentum for the derby with you”

“I am very proud of my teammate. It felt better today than the past few weeks. We were very motivated. It was an important win. We have to recover quickly and take the momentum with us for the derby on Saturday, ”said Haaland.

After the game, Reus also had the game against arch rivals Schalke next Saturday (6.30 p.m., in WELT live ticker) in mind. If BVB does not win there, the momentum from victory in Seville would be gone again.

“We are very happy that we won here,” said Reus. He is happy that the team was able to put an exclamation mark: “Of course, one game is not enough to make it all right again. In the derby we have to perform at least as much as we do today. “