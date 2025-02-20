When the mandatory task against Sporting Lisbon was fulfilled with a moderate 0-0 draw, the eyes were already looking at Friday. Then there is a draw in Nyon at 12 noon, against whom Borussia Dortmund will have to compete in the round of 16 of the Champions League in early March. There are only two opponents in question: the English table-ninth Aston Villa or the French fifth of the table OSC Lille. Lille should be the more pleasant.

The playoff second leg against a largely defenseless Sporting Lisbon was no longer a high hurdle after the 3-0 victory in the first leg-however, the Dortmund has already shown several times that they can stumble over low hurdles. Not this time.

The Portuguese champion and leaders had come without his strikers Viktor Gyökeres and Francisco Trincão. The coach Rui Borges had referred to an important league game next Sunday and made it clear with this weight that he had no longer seen a great chance for the second leg in Dortmund. And that’s how it came.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac had set up the starting eleven exactly as in the first leg, which also meant that he put his right-back from the Bochum game, Niklas Süle, on the bench. Julian Rerson, locked in Bochum, returned to the initial formation, but initially did not bring momentum to the Dortmund game. The first half was unspectacular, BVB slowly and emphasized without risk. Once the captain Emre Can clapped his hands, once there was a gesture discussion under Dortmund players. Occasional whistles could be heard at the break. Marcel Sabitzer had shot on the goal three times, but not hit. The Austrian has not shot a competitive goal for Dortmund for ten months.

Guirassy shoots a penalty, Can meets out of the side

After the break, BVB played more determined. After a foul by the goalkeeper Rui Silva to Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy received the chance of his eleventh goal in this Champions League season in the 58th minute-but he failed at the goalkeeper. The substitute Giovanni Reyna only met the post for Guirassy. Can was offside in a header in the 73rd minute. So the BVB stayed without a hit in the tenth Champions League game for the first time.

The Champions League remains the consolation for Dortmund, which in the Bundesliga get one grazing wound after the other. Under the new coach Kovac, there were two defeats here in the first two games (1-2 against Stuttgart, 0: 2 in Bochum), while in the Champions League against Lisbon the move into the round of 16 ultimately managed very confidently.

For the third time in a row and for the tenth time within 13 years, Borussia Dortmund is one of the 16 best teams in this competition. This is an impressive balance that is currently being clouded by the fact that BVB threatens to miss the new Champions League qualification for the next season in the Bundesliga. In order to at least maintain the chance, a victory against Union Berlin is urgently required on Saturday.