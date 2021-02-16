Borussia Dortmund just doesn’t get going in the new year. After two winless Bundesliga games, the black and yellow will have to improve significantly in the Champions League last sixteen against Sevilla FC on Wednesday evening in order to create a good starting position for the second leg. Trainer Edin Terzic was combative before the duel with the formally strong Andalusians.
Sevilla FC recently celebrated nine wins in a row and have also not conceded in the past seven games. “If you compare the current form, Sevilla have an advantage. But it’s a knockout game,” said Terzic at the virtual press round on Tuesday. When it comes to fourth place in the Primera Division, they don’t want to hide, but use this competition to “take the next step” and get back on the road to success.
“We don’t ask for anything we haven’t seen before.”
– Edin Terzic
“If we manage to get our performance onto the pitch, I see a good chance of moving on to the next round,” said the trainer on record. The away game in Seville is a great challenge “which we are happy to face”. In the last few weeks “we have started a few processes – we want to continue”, explained the BVB coach, who is still firmly convinced of the quality of his team. “We are not asking for anything that we have not yet seen,” continued the 38-year-old.
Terzic reported positive news from the hospital. “Everyone took steps forward in their rehab phase,” said the German-Croatian. While Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Roman Bürki are not yet enough for the squad, Thomas Meunier is again an option. Lukasz Piszczek (muscular problems) and the two long-term injuries Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery) and Axel Witsel (Achilles tendon tear) will also be missing. Thomas Delaney, whose wife is about to give birth, will probably follow suit to Seville.
On Wednesday evening Terzic could opt for a 4-2-3-1 system and fill the double six with the strong duels Delaney and Emre Can, who had to play as right-back in the most recent 2-2 draw against TSG Hoffenheim. At the right back, Mateu Morey could get the confidence. If Meunier has enough for the starting XI, he is also a candidate for the right-back position.
The remaining back four, with Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro, remain unchanged. Marwin Hitz again represents Bürki between the posts. Marco Reus should return to the starting lineup on the offensive. The captain, along with Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna, could form the offensive row of three behind striker Erling Haaland.
Hitz – Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Delaney – Reyna, Reus, Sancho – Haaland