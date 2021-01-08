After the 2-0 home win against VfL Wolfsburg waiting for Borussia Dortmund also in the first away game of the year a club from the top third of the table. On Saturday evening, the black and yellow are in the top game RB Leipzig required. Against the table runner-up, who is still unbeaten at home this season, coach Edin Terzic expects a game at eye level.
“The whole of January is pointing the way for the rest of the Bundesliga season”, emphasized the BVB coach at the matchday press conference on Thursday. The table situation can be influenced quickly against direct competitors, so the game on Saturday is particularly important. In the event of a defeat in the top game, BVB would initially lose contact with the top of the table. With the home win against Wolfsburg on the last day of the match, Dortmund has improved back to fourth place.
“It is important that we start on Saturday and leave the pitch successfully,” said the Dortmund trainer, who had a few words of praise for the hosts. “Leipzig is at the top of every statistic,” said the 38-year-old. RB did not have a top scorer, “but they distribute that on different shoulders. That makes them unpredictable and difficult to play on,” said Terzic, who “expects a game at eye level in which two attacking teams meet”.
The black and yellow have to do without Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery), Thorgan Hazard (muscle fiber tear) and youngster Jude Bellingham, who is struggling with knee problems. Mahmoud Dahoud, Felix Passlack and Reinier were also loud Ruhr news removed from the squad. Youssoufa Moukoko, who missed the home game against Wolfsburg due to knee problems, is back in team training and will be part of the squad.
After the successful start to the year, major changes to the starting XI are not expected. Should Terzic make a move, Emre Can (defensive midfield) and Mateu Morey (right-back) should have the best chances of a place in the starting line-up. The BVB coach is expected to stick to the 4-2-3-1 system. If the trainer leaves his back four in front of Roman Bürki unchanged, Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji start in the defense center and Thomas Meunier and Raphael Guerreiro on the outside lanes.
In the central midfield, Thomas Delaney has recommended himself for further appearances with good performances in the last two games. “He is a very important player for our defensive stability and important to destabilize our opponents”, praised Terzic, who could bring Axel Witsel in second place. In the ten position, Marco Reus holds the strings in his hand. The captain will most likely be flanked by Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna. Erling Haaland starts at the front line.
