After the well-deserved 3-1 home win against FC Augsburg is it for Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup round of 16. Late on Tuesday evening, the black and yellow have the Second division club SC Paderborn to guest. Last season, both clubs met in the Bundesliga. Against the relegated BVB was twice in the mood and scored a total of nine goals.
While Dortmund had to be content with a 3-3 draw in the first leg, East Westphalia were dealt with 6-1 in the second leg. Coach Edin Terzic remembers the two duels against Paderborn well. “We had two tough games against them last year, especially at home where we were 3-0 down at halftime,” said Lucien Favre’s successor at the press conference on Monday afternoon. Regardless of the opponent, the second division team is always trying “to play intense football with a lot of speed and pressing,” said the BVB coach, who has the quarter-finals firmly in view.
“” Competition is very important to us “”
– Edin Terzic
“In the last few seasons we were pretty unlucky when we left the cup,” said Terzic. “This year we want to make it better and go one round.” His team is aware that this competition can quickly go both ways. “If you fail in the cup, there is no chance of correcting it,” emphasized the 38-year-old, who once again emphasized the importance of the DFB Cup. “The competition is very important to us,” the head coach clarified.
After the “intense game” against Augsburg there were “a few minor complaints”, according to Terzic, but the coach hopes “that we can go into the game with the same squad”. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki (shoulder problems) is out again. In addition to the number one, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou (both advanced training) and Thomas Meunier (knee problems) will probably not be available. In addition, there are the two long-term injuries Axel Witsel (Achilles tendon tear) and Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery)
Compared to the Augsburg game, Terzic could rebuild his starting eleven a little and spare one or the other player. In the back four in front of Bürki representative Marwin Hitz, Raphael Guerreiro, who has repeatedly struggled with muscular problems in recent months, is a candidate for a break. Nico Schulz could start for the 27-year-old. On the right side of the defense, youngster Mateu Morey should appear again. There is no change in the defense center, where Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji are expected.
In addition to Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, whom Terzic praised as an important stabilizer of the team, could also be spared for the Bundesliga. As an alternative to the sixth position, Emre Can is ready. If the BVB coach also gives his captain Marco Reus a break, Jude Bellingham should appear in the attacking midfield together with Julian Brandt. The line-up of the flanks with Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna is expected to remain unchanged. In the attack center, Erling Haaland should provide goals again.
Hitz – Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz – Can – Brandt, Reus – Sancho, Reyna – Haaland