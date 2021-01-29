At BVB, the coaching change in mid-December has only been partially successful. After three games without a win and slipping to seventh place, he joined Borussia Dortmund finally a bit of disillusionment. On Saturday afternoon, the black and yellow want in the home game against FC Augsburg flip the switch again so as not to lose sight of the Champions League starting places.
“Of course we are very dissatisfied with one point from three games,” emphasized coach Edin Terzic at the press conference on Thursday. The last three match days have seen positive things, “but we also asked ourselves why we gave up the games,” the 38-year-old continued. The games have been worked up intensively. “The lads show understanding of the mistakes made in the last few games,” said the BVB coach, who confirmed that his team reacted very well on the training ground.
“” The goal of the Champions League is set and we will fight for it to the end “”
– Sports director Michael Zorc
Sports director Michael Zorc also saw good phases in the last few games, “but only for a maximum of 45 minutes,” said the official. “The mission for the coming weeks is to show that throughout the game.” Zorc also complained about the many standard goals against which the team would deprive themselves of the wages they deserve. However, there is still nothing to be shaken about the season’s goal. “The goal of the Champions League has been set and we will fight for it to the end,” said the 58-year-old.
Before the duel with FC Augsburg, the black and yellow have to complain about five failures. In addition to the two long-term injuries Axel Witsel (Achilles tendon tear) and Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery), Thorgan Hazard (individual training), Thomas Meunier (knee problems) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (muscle fiber tear) are also not available for the home game. Terzic hopes that the trio can train with the team again next week.
After the recent defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach, a goalkeeper discussion has flared up again at BVB. Terzic will, however, again express his trust in Roman Bürki. There will probably not be a change in the back four with Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji in the headquarters and Raphael Guerreiro and Mateu Morey on the flanks. In the central midfield, Thomas Delaney is returning to the starting line-up after serving a yellow card suspension.
Jude Bellingham could start alongside the Danish international. Emre Can is also a candidate for the sixth position. With the occupation of the offensive row of three behind striker Erling Haaland, it is conceivable that Giovanni Reyna will be allowed to play from the start after two joker appearances and that Julian Brandt will be pushed onto the bench. Marco Reus in ten and Jadon Sancho as right winger were last seeded.